Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Olema Pharmaceuticals worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 63,702 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after buying an additional 30,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of OLMA stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.53. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.19.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sean Bohen sold 5,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $152,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,075,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,856,383.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,709 shares of company stock worth $1,597,930 over the last ninety days. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.