OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of OneSpan in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

OSPN opened at $21.30 on Thursday. OneSpan has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $856.49 million, a P/E ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.34.

In related news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.06 per share, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred A. Nietzel purchased 10,000 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $188,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $188,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $374,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan in the second quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 809.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the third quarter valued at $252,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

