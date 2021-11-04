OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.90 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will post $27.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.70 million and the lowest is $17.90 million. OneSpaWorld reported sales of $1.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,458.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year sales of $110.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.20 million to $161.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $424.13 million, with estimates ranging from $269.10 million to $504.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 469.85% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:OSW opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.48. OneSpaWorld has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

