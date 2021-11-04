OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Stock Price Down 4%

OnTheMarket plc (LON:OTMP)’s stock price fell 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 93.20 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 96 ($1.25). 1,022,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,486% from the average session volume of 64,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.31).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of OnTheMarket in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of £71.32 million and a P/E ratio of 30.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 95.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 94.08.

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

