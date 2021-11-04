OpGen (OPGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 99.01% and a negative net margin of 906.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. On average, analysts expect OpGen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. OpGen has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of -0.74.

OPGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on OpGen in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OpGen in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.09% of OpGen at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

