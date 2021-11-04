Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OPNT opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $107.10 million, a PE ratio of -67.61 and a beta of 0.39. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 10.46 and a quick ratio of 10.46.

In other news, Director Craig A. Collard bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $45,325.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,077 shares in the company, valued at $291,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew R. Ruth bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $294,780. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,300 shares of company stock worth $93,057 and sold 116,224 shares worth $1,833,041. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OPNT. Northland Securities began coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

