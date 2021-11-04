Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Orange in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

ORAN opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average of $11.68. Orange has a 52-week low of $10.73 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Orange during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Orange by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 120,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Orange by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 22,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Orange by 5,443.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 18,671 shares in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

