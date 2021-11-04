Orbit Garant Drilling (OGD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

TSE:OGD opened at C$1.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.62 million and a PE ratio of 17.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Orbit Garant Drilling has a 12 month low of C$0.77 and a 12 month high of C$1.44.

About Orbit Garant Drilling

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

