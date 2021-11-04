Orbit Garant Drilling (OGD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.
TSE:OGD opened at C$1.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.62 million and a PE ratio of 17.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Orbit Garant Drilling has a 12 month low of C$0.77 and a 12 month high of C$1.44.
About Orbit Garant Drilling
