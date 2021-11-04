Orbitcoin (ORB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $63.00

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $63.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orbitcoin has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,933.56 or 1.00093402 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00061083 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.89 or 0.00620421 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $200.34 or 0.00323776 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.59 or 0.00178724 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00014519 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001478 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002028 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

