Organon & Co. (OGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Organon & Co. has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. stock opened at $36.82 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

A number of analysts recently commented on OGN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Organon & Co. stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,064,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,479,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.81% of Organon & Co. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.