Origin Sport Trading Up 85.5% This Week (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 85.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.87 or 0.00131679 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019007 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000025 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

