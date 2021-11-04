Outbrain (OB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $247.15 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Outbrain to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OB opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.40. Outbrain has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $20.99.

Outbrain Inc provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc is based in NEW YORK.

