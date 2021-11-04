Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Holdings Trimmed by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 546,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,259 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.53% of Owens Corning worth $53,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 22,358 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 5.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 39,596.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 127,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 53.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 427,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,884,000 after buying an additional 12,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

OC opened at $92.70 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

OC has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.15.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

