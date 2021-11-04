OWNDATA (OWN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $504,527.66 and approximately $1.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OWNDATA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded down 36.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.53 or 0.00431574 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000088 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001284 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $624.82 or 0.01015548 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

OWNDATA Coin Profile

OWNDATA (OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

