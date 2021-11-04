PAC Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $229,711.00 (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 4th. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $80.78 million and $229,711.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00014015 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000065 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000502 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol (PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,652,963,401 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

