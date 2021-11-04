Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Director Jeff C. Jones Sells 6,248 Shares

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $273,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PPBI traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.46. 294,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.31. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 40.06%. The company had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 176.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Raymond James cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

