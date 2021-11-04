PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect PagSeguro Digital to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $447.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.71 million. On average, analysts expect PagSeguro Digital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PAGS opened at $34.45 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

