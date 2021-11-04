Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Stephen Andrew Cohen Sells 132,445 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 132,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $3,446,218.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen Andrew Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 60,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $1,399,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 114,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $3,127,020.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 15,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $361,050.00.

Shares of PLTR stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $26.47. 24,889,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,113,578. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.96. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 6.32.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 160.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

