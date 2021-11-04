Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 3,902 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 112.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock opened at $209.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.06 and a 200-day moving average of $182.88. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.23 and a 1 year high of $213.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

NDAQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

In related news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,025 shares of company stock worth $2,153,016. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

