Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.1% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $414,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $477,167.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,353 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $122.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $124.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 46.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.40.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

