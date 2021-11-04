Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Market Capitalization Tops $1.60 Million

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be bought for about $3.14 or 0.00005113 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pancake Bunny has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00049972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.60 or 0.00240345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000476 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00096517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

Pancake Bunny (CRYPTO:BUNNY) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

