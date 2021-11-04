Paparazzi Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $102.00 (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Paparazzi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Paparazzi has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Paparazzi has a market capitalization of $13,244.31 and $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00050461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.23 or 0.00232803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012578 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.67 or 0.00096988 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Paparazzi Coin Profile

PAZZI is a coin. It was first traded on May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin . The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Paparazzi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paparazzi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paparazzi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

