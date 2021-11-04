ParallelCoin Price Down 18.3% Over Last Week (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 276.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. In the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $26,810.49 and approximately $4.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0852 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $201.31 or 0.00327800 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000093 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001958 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

