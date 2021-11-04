Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,483 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Paramount Group worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 176.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 13,044.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PGRE opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PGRE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

