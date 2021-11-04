ParkinGo (GOT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.52 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $719.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0754 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,331.95 or 1.00116548 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00061893 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00042378 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.21 or 0.00750430 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000144 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

