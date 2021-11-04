Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,700 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.35% of Passage Bio worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Passage Bio by 310.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Passage Bio by 39.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Passage Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Passage Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Passage Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Passage Bio stock opened at $8.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $30.87. The stock has a market cap of $471.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.46.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17). Equities analysts forecast that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

