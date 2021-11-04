Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 16,229 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 16,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.91, for a total value of $2,514,034.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 28th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 154 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $23,414.16.
- On Tuesday, October 26th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 929 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $141,681.79.
- On Friday, September 17th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00.
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 5,342 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $689,118.00.
- On Friday, September 3rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,372 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $1,844,215.04.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 227 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $28,375.00.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00.
Shares of VICR stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,806. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $73.71 and a 12 month high of $156.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 116.26 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.87.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Vicor by 619.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vicor by 333.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vicor by 10,474.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the second quarter worth about $218,000. 38.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on VICR shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.
About Vicor
Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.