Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 16,229 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 16,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.91, for a total value of $2,514,034.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 28th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 154 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $23,414.16.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 929 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $141,681.79.

On Friday, September 17th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 5,342 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $689,118.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,372 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $1,844,215.04.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 227 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $28,375.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00.

Shares of VICR stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,806. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $73.71 and a 12 month high of $156.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 116.26 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.87.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Vicor by 619.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vicor by 333.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vicor by 10,474.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the second quarter worth about $218,000. 38.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VICR shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

