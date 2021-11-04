Peanut Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Peanut has a market cap of $2.32 million and $246,762.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Peanut has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One Peanut coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000399 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00049972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.60 or 0.00240345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000476 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00096517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Peanut Profile

Peanut (CRYPTO:NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peanut using one of the exchanges listed above.

