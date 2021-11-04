Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP reduced its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,054,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 279,878 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.19% of Pembina Pipeline worth $33,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.69. 17,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of -49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 134.69%.

Several research firms recently commented on PBA. TD Securities started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

