Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Shares Up 0.4%

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.09 and last traded at $16.09. 533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Pennon Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.41.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

