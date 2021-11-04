Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.600-$1.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.330 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRDO. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.49. 709,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,425. Perdoceo Education has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $14.05. The company has a market cap of $735.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.57.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $175.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perdoceo Education stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of Perdoceo Education worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.