Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.600-$1.630 EPS.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.49. 709,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,425. Perdoceo Education has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $175.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.09 million. On average, research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRDO. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perdoceo Education stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 430,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of Perdoceo Education worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

