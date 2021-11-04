PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger Sells 1,100 Shares

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $24,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 2nd, Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $24,200.00.
PGT Innovations stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.88. 313,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.45. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $28.11.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 140.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.
PGT Innovations Company Profile
PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.
