PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger Sells 1,100 Shares

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $24,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $24,200.00.

PGT Innovations stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.88. 313,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.45. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.83 million. Equities research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 140.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

