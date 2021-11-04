PGT Innovations (PGTI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect PGT Innovations to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. PGT Innovations has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.83 million. On average, analysts expect PGT Innovations to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.99. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PGT Innovations stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,615 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of PGT Innovations worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

