Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ping Identity from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ping Identity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.62.

NYSE PING traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.53. 60,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,907. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.68.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $28,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 902,000 shares of company stock worth $21,293,060. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PING. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,597,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,159,000 after buying an additional 685,095 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,527,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,971,000 after buying an additional 665,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,653,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,771,000 after buying an additional 585,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,187,000 after buying an additional 560,514 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

