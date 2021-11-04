Piper Sandler Cuts Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Price Target to $37.00

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Vimeo from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist lowered their target price on Vimeo from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Vimeo from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Get Vimeo alerts:

VMEO traded down $10.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.50. 427,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,301. Vimeo has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.83.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Vimeo will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.