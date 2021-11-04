Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.33) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.30). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NOVA. Truist began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.40. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $57.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $1,329,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $247,680,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,061,868 shares of company stock valued at $250,310,433 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

