Piper Sandler Lowers Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $185.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.59.

ZBH traded down $11.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.71. 151,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.51. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $134.69 and a 1 year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,927 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth $428,284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $973,870,000 after acquiring an additional 928,419 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth $135,601,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

