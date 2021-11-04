Piper Sandler Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.78). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $653.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

LBRT opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $434,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,319,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $36,428.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 625,300 shares of company stock worth $8,141,252 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,590,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325,969 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 21.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,556,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,438 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,478,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,374 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.9% in the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,982,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,557,000 after acquiring an additional 322,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 73.7% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 3,008,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

