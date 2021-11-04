Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 16,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 18,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

BKBEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Pipestone Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pipestone Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Pipestone Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Pipestone Energy alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Pipestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pipestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.