PIXEL Price Tops $0.0050 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 4th. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. PIXEL has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $778.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 15.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,259.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $600.00 or 0.00963716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.25 or 0.00276659 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.93 or 0.00239211 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00030576 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003061 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

