Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.300-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on POLY. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plantronics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE POLY opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92. Plantronics has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $50.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.23.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $419.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.18 million. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.03%. Plantronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plantronics will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plantronics news, COO Warren Schlichting bought 2,000 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $57,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Shull bought 3,500 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,432,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

