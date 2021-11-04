Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CFO Sells $69,836.58 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $69,836.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PLYA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.98. 2,507,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,226. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.46. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 76.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connacht Asset Management LP grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 449,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 303,340 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,227,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 106,971 shares during the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $18,817,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 34,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

