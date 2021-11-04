Playcent (PCNT) Price Reaches $0.10

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded down 19.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Playcent has traded up 52.5% against the dollar. Playcent has a total market cap of $2.68 million and $274,024.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00050461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.23 or 0.00232803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012578 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.67 or 0.00096988 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Playcent Profile

PCNT is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,626,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

