Playgroundz Price Reaches $0.0112 on Major Exchanges (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded up 17.5% against the dollar. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playgroundz has a market cap of $320,253.50 and $543.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00087621 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00074953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.11 or 0.00101133 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,486.25 or 0.07304999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,364.95 or 0.99921014 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00022345 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars.

