PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. PLAYSTUDIOS has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $70.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.05 million. On average, analysts expect PLAYSTUDIOS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 89,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.07% of PLAYSTUDIOS as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

MYPS has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

