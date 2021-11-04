Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its price target decreased by analysts at MKM Partners from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 36.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PLTK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.08.

NASDAQ PLTK traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,260. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.42. Playtika has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $635.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. Playtika’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 175,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Playtika in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Playtika in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

