Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$29.94 million during the quarter.

Plaza Retail REIT has a 12-month low of C$3.98 and a 12-month high of C$5.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

