Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of monday.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at about $52,686,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at about $10,510,000. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the second quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in monday.com during the second quarter worth about $47,316,000.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $354.00 on Thursday. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $155.01 and a fifty-two week high of $425.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.04.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.11 million. The firm’s revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNDY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on monday.com from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial began coverage on monday.com in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $432.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on monday.com from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised monday.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.36.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

