Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Integral Ad Science as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

IAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $26.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.47.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Integral Ad Science Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

